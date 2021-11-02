Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 28,449 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.63% of Genesco worth $82,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Genesco by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GCO opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $67.26.
GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
