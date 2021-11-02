Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 28,449 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.63% of Genesco worth $82,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Genesco by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCO opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $67.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

