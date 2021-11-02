Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 30,566 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.78% of Innoviva worth $91,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 34.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.