Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 43,064 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.24% of Parsons worth $90,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

