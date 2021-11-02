Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 60,594 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.36% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $88,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 238,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 198,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

VNDA opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

