Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.84% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $84,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of BCEI opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

