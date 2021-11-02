Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.95% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $85,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 247,032 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 3.26.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.