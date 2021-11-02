Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.14% of National HealthCare worth $87,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 29.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

