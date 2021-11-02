Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.71% of FB Financial worth $83,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

