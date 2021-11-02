Vanguard Group Inc. Has $83.10 Million Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.31% of MediaAlpha worth $83,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.50. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,428 in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

