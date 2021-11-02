Vanguard Group Inc. Has $85.14 Million Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.18% of WisdomTree Investments worth $85,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 864,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,621.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 676,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 637,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 429,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,523,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 271,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $981.32 million, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

