Vanguard Group Inc. Has $85.85 Million Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.18% of Weis Markets worth $85,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 177.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 128.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

