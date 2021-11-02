Vanguard Group Inc. Has $86.76 Million Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.70% of Generation Bio worth $86,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Shares of GBIO stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 4.53. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $55.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
