Vanguard Group Inc. Has $86.76 Million Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.70% of Generation Bio worth $86,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 257,780 shares of company stock worth $6,602,276. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 4.53. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

