Vanguard Group Inc. Has $90.30 Million Stock Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $90,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.