Vanguard Group Inc. Has $91.91 Million Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.80% of Caleres worth $91,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $938.33 million, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 2.64. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,916 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

