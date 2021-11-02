Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of SmileDirectClub worth $82,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

