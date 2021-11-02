Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.83% of CBIZ worth $83,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

