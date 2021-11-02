Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,737 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.55% of Elbit Systems worth $88,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $17,788,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 112,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.87 and a 1-year high of $162.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.