Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.23% of Blucora worth $86,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $38,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 282,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 17.0% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 751,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 109,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $818.65 million, a PE ratio of -42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

