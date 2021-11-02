Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 41,824 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Liberty Global worth $88,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYA opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.