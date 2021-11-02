Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 70,764 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of Ebix worth $90,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 72,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

