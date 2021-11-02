Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of FIGS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,097,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.64.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

