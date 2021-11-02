Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,759,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.67% of Franklin Street Properties worth $82,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $504.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

