Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.