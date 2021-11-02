Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.10

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.10 and last traded at $180.60, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

