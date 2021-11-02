Veracyte (VCYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
