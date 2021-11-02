Veracyte (VCYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

