Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $49.67

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $51.30. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 1,369 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $361,000. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,851,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

