VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Tops $60.45 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $60.45 million and approximately $108,900.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,339,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

