Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $21.01 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 105.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.01 or 0.00033371 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $399.07 million and $23.78 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00220872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00096585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004169 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

