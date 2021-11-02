Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,414 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Wabash National worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 3,722.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 10.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 14.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

