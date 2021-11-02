Wagerr (WGR) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $3,018.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00523105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,732,585 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

