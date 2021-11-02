Wall Street Games Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $3.17 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

