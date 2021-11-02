Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Washington Federal worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,683,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

