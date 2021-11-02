Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Biogen (BIIB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):
- 10/28/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $316.00 to $259.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $423.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.
- 10/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $453.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $647.00 to $502.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/15/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $344.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $447.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 10/4/2021 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 9/29/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $442.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Biogen stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.39. 27,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,965. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
