Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Biogen (BIIB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):

10/28/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $316.00 to $259.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $423.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.

10/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $453.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $647.00 to $502.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/15/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $344.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $447.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/4/2021 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/29/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $442.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.39. 27,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,965. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Biogen Inc alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 34.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

