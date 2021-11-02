Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $134.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 16.9% year to date, as the company's earnings and cash flows steadily improve on higher crude realizations and a recovery in consumption. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% and revived the stock repurchase program. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and increase long-term debt to fund its dividend. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to add reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.”

9/15/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $128.00.

9/15/2021 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 353,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

