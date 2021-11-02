Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) recently:

10/26/2021 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

10/18/2021 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Revance Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Revance Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 776,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

