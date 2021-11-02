WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $5.93 or 0.00009414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $730.26 million and approximately $130.77 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.26 or 0.99912979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.44 or 0.07192457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

