Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Up to $98.33

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.33, but opened at $101.80. Westlake Chemical shares last traded at $101.04, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

