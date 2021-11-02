WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is Par Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. WEX accounts for about 5.5% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of WEX worth $222,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter.

WEX traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.08. 13,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,771. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

