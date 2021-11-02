White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,054.99

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,054.99, but opened at $1,095.31. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,100.00, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,093.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,134.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

