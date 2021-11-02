WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.62. 13,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 21,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000.

