Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Increased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Woodward worth $59,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 20.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 19.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.52. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,913. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

