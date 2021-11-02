Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.45% of Workhorse Group worth $91,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $899.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.76. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

