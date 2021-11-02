World Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,387.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, World Token has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $88,387.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.26 or 0.99912979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.44 or 0.07192457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,632,759 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

