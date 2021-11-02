Xueyan Wang Sells 3,081 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $108,543.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $656,235.80.

On Monday, August 16th, Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75.

NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUR. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coursera by 254.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $549,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

