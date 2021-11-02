YAM V3 (YAM) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00219845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00097287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004183 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

