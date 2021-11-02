YVS.Finance One Day Volume Tops $85,827.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $354,557.12 and $85,827.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,233,981 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

