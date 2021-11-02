Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Aramark has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after buying an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after buying an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

