Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $85.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $465,540.72 and $85.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 70.9% lower against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00220872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00096585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004169 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.