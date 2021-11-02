Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 233,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,580,837 shares.The stock last traded at $87.10 and had previously closed at $97.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,999 shares of company stock worth $6,485,914. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,775,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after buying an additional 620,482 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

