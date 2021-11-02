ZINC Reaches Market Cap of $51,707.18 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. ZINC has a market capitalization of $51,707.18 and $51.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00219845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00097287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004183 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

